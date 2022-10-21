I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP).

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) closed at 0.33, up 9.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0288 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818832 shares were traded. KRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3010.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6035.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 876.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.11M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KRBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 384.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 519.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.72 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$1.85.