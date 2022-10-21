I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU).

After finishing at $22.33 in the prior trading day, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) closed at 22.74, up 1.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927795 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36.60 from $18.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $29.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 11.84M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.