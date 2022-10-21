I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

After finishing at $13.83 in the prior trading day, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) closed at 13.98, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904648 shares were traded. VIAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when SCRIVANICH LUKE M sold 21,027 shares for $13.03 per share. The transaction valued at 273,982 led to the insider holds 43,995 shares of the business.

Staley Gary W sold 14,568 shares of VIAV for $189,821 on Sep 23. The SVP Global Sales NSE now owns 118,663 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Siebert Kevin Christopher, who serves as the SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 17,777 shares for $13.03 each. As a result, the insider received 231,634 and left with 54,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viavi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 236.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIAV has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 227.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.98M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VIAV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 7.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $320.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $324M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.9M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.