I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

The price of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed at 1.92 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551509 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0479 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares for $5.32 per share. The transaction valued at 478,602 led to the insider holds 9,259,529 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of VFF for $530,100 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,349,529 shares after completing the transaction at $5.30 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider received 331,715 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7484.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFF traded on average about 754.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 898.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.76M. Insiders hold about 12.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 5.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.89M to a low estimate of $70.6M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.37M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.96M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $302.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.02M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.17M and the low estimate is $299.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.