In spite of Appian Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APPN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Appian Corporation’s stock clocked out at 42.16, up 4.23% from its previous closing price of $40.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627139 shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Lynch Mark Steven sold 1,130 shares for $53.25 per share. The transaction valued at 60,172 led to the insider holds 26,333 shares of the business.

Lynch Mark Steven sold 8,870 shares of APPN for $494,833 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 26,333 shares after completing the transaction at $55.79 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,552 shares for $43.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,424 and bolstered with 8,328,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $104.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APPN traded 319.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 380.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 18.50, compared to 5.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 13.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $103.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Appian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.23M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $457.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.26M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $552M and the low estimate is $510.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.