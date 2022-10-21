In spite of HealthEquity Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HQY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) closed at 73.98 up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $72.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798961 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HealthEquity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $59.

On April 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 11, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Trittschuh Larry L sold 11,526 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 806,820 led to the insider holds 27,961 shares of the business.

McCowan Debra Charlotte sold 4,225 shares of HQY for $299,597 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 7,072 shares after completing the transaction at $70.91 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Sacks Ian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $72.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,806,925 and left with 126,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $74.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HQY has traded an average of 733.20K shares per day and 785.46k over the past ten days. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.84M. Shares short for HQY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.56M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $917.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.04M and the low estimate is $877.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.