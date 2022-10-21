In spite of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (NASDAQ:IAC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at 48.22 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $48.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902349 shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $218.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares for $34.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,758,351 led to the insider holds 64,723,602 shares of the business.

IAC Inc. bought 148,000 shares of IAC for $4,999,440 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 64,672,502 shares after completing the transaction at $33.78 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 143,700 shares for $34.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,323 and bolstered with 64,524,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $158.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IAC has traded an average of 840.91K shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 86.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 2.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.14 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.89B and the low estimate is $5.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.