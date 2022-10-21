In spite of Krispy Kreme Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) closed at 13.69 up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $13.39. On the day, 943700 shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Krispy Kreme Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Tattersfield Michael J. bought 10,000 shares of DNUT for $138,500 on Mar 11. The President and CEO now owns 2,735,610 shares after completing the transaction at $13.85 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Tattersfield Michael J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 9,500 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 132,525 and bolstered with 2,725,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNUT has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 167.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.75M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.54, compared to 10.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 11.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DNUT is 0.14, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $385.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $390.73M to a low estimate of $378.9M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $349.19M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.89M, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.