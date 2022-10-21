In the case of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED), what’s next?

The closing price of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) was 1.20 for the day, up 7.14% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534684 shares were traded. PED stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on April 06, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $0.80 from $1.20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when KUKES SIMON G bought 100,000 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 104,970 led to the insider holds 5,028,240 shares of the business.

KUKES SIMON G bought 100,000 shares of PED for $105,800 on Sep 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,928,240 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, KUKES SIMON G, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 38,742 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,067 and bolstered with 4,828,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PEDEVCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PED has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1053, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2328.

Shares Statistics:

PED traded an average of 358.08K shares per day over the past three months and 259.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.00M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PED as of Jul 14, 2022 were 368.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 48.13k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86M, up 118.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.9M and the low estimate is $87.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 154.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.