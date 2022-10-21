In the case of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC), what’s next?

The closing price of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) was 1.87 for the day, down -6.03% from the previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673972 shares were traded. STRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when FINN BRIAN D bought 35,000 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 108,944 led to the insider holds 112,315 shares of the business.

FINN BRIAN D bought 15,000 shares of STRC for $43,782 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 77,315 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On May 16, another insider, FINN BRIAN D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,380 and bolstered with 62,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4421.

Shares Statistics:

STRC traded an average of 320.44K shares per day over the past three months and 266.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.56M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 17.01, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.96M and the low estimate is $18.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 192.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.