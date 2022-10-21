In What Direction Will NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Goes From Here?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed the day trading at 121.94 up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $120.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64990249 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVDA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On September 02, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $133.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when STEVENS MARK A sold 87,500 shares for $119.65 per share. The transaction valued at 10,469,235 led to the insider holds 2,310,193 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 85,000 shares of NVDA for $9,902,020 on Oct 11. The Director now owns 2,397,693 shares after completing the transaction at $116.49 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Dabiri John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 945 shares for $142.06 each. As a result, the insider received 134,247 and left with 3,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $346.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 192.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVDA traded about 57.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVDA traded about 65.07M shares per day. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 31.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

NVDA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.21. The current Payout Ratio is 5.20% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.78 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 35 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $8.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.2B to a low estimate of $7.88B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.33B, an estimated increase of 28.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91B, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50B and the low estimate is $33.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.