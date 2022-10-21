Invest in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $17.74 in the prior trading day, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) closed at 17.91, up 0.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546195 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when TOMLIN DEBORA B bought 528 shares for $18.92 per share. The transaction valued at 9,990 led to the insider holds 22,748 shares of the business.

BATTELLE JOHN L. bought 236 shares of RAMP for $5,001 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 34,467 shares after completing the transaction at $21.19 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 8,880 shares for $20.34 each. As a result, the insider received 180,619 and left with 124,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $58.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 748.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 550.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.09M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $138.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.15M to a low estimate of $138.7M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.03M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $605M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747.44M and the low estimate is $663M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.