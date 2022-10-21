Invest in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) closed at 7.71 in the last session, down -0.90% from day before closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1982153 shares were traded. VIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIV traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 436.62M. Insiders hold about 88.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.39M with a Short Ratio of 7.27, compared to 13.99M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VIV is 0.80, which was 3.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 42.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.21.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.