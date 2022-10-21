Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.94, up 15.54% from its previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709934 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9614.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Alvino Mark sold 20,000 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,098 led to the insider holds 27,181 shares of the business.

Alvino Mark sold 35,000 shares of ABEO for $5,464 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 47,181 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, O’Malley Brendan M., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 8,880 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 5,035 and left with 204,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1867.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABEO traded 349.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.03M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 213.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 202.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.25 and a low estimate of -$2.5, while EPS last year was -$4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.82 and -$3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3M, down -56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.2M and the low estimate is $700k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 588.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.