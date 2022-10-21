Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.34, down -5.65% from its previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537500 shares were traded. AKTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6490 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 02, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

On January 15, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $18.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 18, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 3,900 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 16,770 led to the insider holds 459,792 shares of the business.

Denbaars Steven sold 7,000 shares of AKTS for $27,300 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 243,545 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Aichele David, who serves as the EVP of Business Development of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 16,761 and left with 184,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $8.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6575.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKTS traded 378.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 596.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 13.35, compared to 5.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.25M to a low estimate of $6.1M. As of the current estimate, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.16M, an estimated increase of 186.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.77M, an increase of 286.60% over than the figure of $186.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 146.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51M and the low estimate is $39.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.