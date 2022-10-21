Investing in ResMed Inc. (RMD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, ResMed Inc.’s stock clocked out at 217.42, up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $215.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721711 shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $260 from $245 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Farrell Michael J. sold 5,675 shares for $214.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,217,723 led to the insider holds 422,570 shares of the business.

Douglas Robert Andrew sold 11,355 shares of RMD for $2,442,298 on Oct 14. The President and COO now owns 35,086 shares after completing the transaction at $215.09 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, PENDARVIS DAVID, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $220.19 each. As a result, the insider received 340,194 and left with 103,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ResMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $275.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $189.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMD traded 459.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 482.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, RMD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $6.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $912.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $937.1M to a low estimate of $881M. As of the current estimate, ResMed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $876.1M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.2B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.