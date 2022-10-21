Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) closed at 31.87 in the last session, down -1.51% from day before closing price of $32.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842779 shares were traded. JEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JEF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $38 from $30 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $40.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Nittoli Rocco J sold 7,000 shares for $32.41 per share. The transaction valued at 226,861 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JONES THOMAS W bought 40,000 shares of JEF for $1,248,444 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 55,962 shares after completing the transaction at $31.21 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, O Kane Michael T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $33.39 each. As a result, the insider received 200,351 and left with 97,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $44.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JEF traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 243.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.42M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 7.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JEF is 1.20, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for JEF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1068:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.