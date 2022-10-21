Is SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE:SKM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $18.97 in the prior trading day, SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) closed at 19.30, up 1.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546382 shares were traded. SKM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.93.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

As of this moment, SK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Over the past 52 weeks, SKM has reached a high of $31.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.86.

The stock has traded on average 514.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 576.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.90M. Insiders hold about 26.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SKM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 889.25k with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1.25M on Jun 14, 2022.

In the trailing 12 months, SKM’s forward annual dividend rate was 10,000.00, compared to 0.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 53,022.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.