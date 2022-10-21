Is this a Prime Time To acquire 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) stock

The price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at 7.21 in the last session, up 4.04% from day before closing price of $6.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560629 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On January 04, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 when SCHAFFER DAVID sold 1,900 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 58,893 led to the insider holds 901,215 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDMT traded on average about 265.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 310.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.50M. Insiders hold about 11.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.58 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -72.40% from the average estimate.