Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) stock

After finishing at $12.21 in the prior trading day, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) closed at 12.26, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800537 shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15.50 from $17.50 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $14.75.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17.50 to $18.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $18.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 590.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 736.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.27M. Insiders hold about 6.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 2.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.26, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.63.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $38.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.59M to a low estimate of $35.9M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.72M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.24M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.47M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.1M and the low estimate is $153.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.