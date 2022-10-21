Is this a Prime Time To acquire MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) stock

The price of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) closed at 820.47 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $815.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629291 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $853.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $793.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MELI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2000 to $1250.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Melamud Marcelo bought 55 shares for $881.82 per share. The transaction valued at 48,500 led to the insider holds 55 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin bought 50 shares of MELI for $46,550 on Mar 11. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $931.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, de la Serna Juan Martin, who serves as the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 65 shares for $928.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,362 and bolstered with 450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 173.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1711.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $600.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 897.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 929.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MELI traded on average about 642.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 689.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.19M. Insiders hold about 8.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 907.54k with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 896.15k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $11.33, with 16 analysts recommending between $19.04 and $4.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.07B, up 45.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.24B and the low estimate is $11.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.