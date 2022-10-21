Is this a Prime Time To acquire Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) stock

After finishing at $47.16 in the prior trading day, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at 44.95, down -4.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940214 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Isaacman Jared bought 27,728 shares for $31.60 per share. The transaction valued at 876,205 led to the insider holds 362,470 shares of the business.

Isaacman Jared bought 35,958 shares of FOUR for $1,739,758 on Mar 14. The Chairman & CEO now owns 334,742 shares after completing the transaction at $48.38 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Isaacman Jared, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 82,000 shares for $49.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,050,439 and bolstered with 204,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $79.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 816.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.78M. Shares short for FOUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.74M with a Short Ratio of 12.79, compared to 11.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.53% and a Short% of Float of 25.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $479.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $504.3M to a low estimate of $458.36M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.