Is this a Prime Time To acquire WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) stock

The price of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) closed at 4.92 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $4.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603487 shares were traded. WETF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WETF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $6 from $7.25 previously.

On August 02, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.75 to $6.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Steinberg Jonathan L sold 153,913 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 903,408 led to the insider holds 8,291,458 shares of the business.

Ziemba Peter M sold 5,000 shares of WETF for $33,814 on Nov 17. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 989,214 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 36.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETF has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4630.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WETF traded on average about 880.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 655.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.01M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WETF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.73, compared to 8.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WETF is 0.12, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $77.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.68M to a low estimate of $76.39M. As of the current estimate, WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.6M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.37M, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WETF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $304.32M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356M and the low estimate is $307.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.