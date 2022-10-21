Is VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) closed at 0.33 in the last session, down -4.41% from day before closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0153 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647369 shares were traded. VEON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3490 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3340.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VEON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEON has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6497.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEON traded on average about 733.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 291.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 762.55M. Insiders hold about 39.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VEON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 742.44k with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 841.78k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VEON, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 25, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, VEON Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.27B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.