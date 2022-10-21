It’s a good day to be an Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shareholder

In the latest session, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed at 17.86 down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $17.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537098 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Everi Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Rumbolz Michael D sold 19,424 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 407,904 led to the insider holds 981,899 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 3,000 shares of EVRI for $63,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 51,572 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 51,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $26.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVRI has traded an average of 573.73K shares per day and 573.25k over the past ten days. A total of 91.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.30M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $739.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.38M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $775.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.6M and the low estimate is $741.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.