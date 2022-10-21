It’s an appealing income play to consider Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

After finishing at $5.08 in the prior trading day, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) closed at 5.13, up 0.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2402748 shares were traded. CHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 27, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $5.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 29, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 502,000 led to the insider holds 992,527 shares of the business.

Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares of CHS for $557,000 on Jun 21. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,185,277 shares after completing the transaction at $5.57 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Brooks Bonnie R., who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider received 512,000 and left with 1,285,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chico’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHS has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.90M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 11.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CHS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.