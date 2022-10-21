It’s an appealing income play to consider Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

After finishing at $64.84 in the prior trading day, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) closed at 64.45, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710305 shares were traded. FMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $86.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fomento’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has reached a high of $85.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 608.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 581.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 357.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.24M. Insiders hold about 79.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 552.72k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74B to a low estimate of $7.36B. As of the current estimate, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.44B, an estimated increase of 70.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.4B and the low estimate is $30.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.