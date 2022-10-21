It’s an appealing income play to consider Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed at 0.98, down -2.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0298 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523663 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KOPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when COLLINS MORTON sold 20,000 shares for $5.05 per share. The transaction valued at 101,034 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

Baker Paul Christopher sold 19,977 shares of KOPN for $139,839 on Nov 05. The Strategic Business Officer now owns 162,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $7.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8347.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 616.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.01M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 6.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.67M, up 6.70% from the average estimate.