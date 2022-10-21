It’s an appealing income play to consider Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

After finishing at $9.27 in the prior trading day, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at 9.43, up 1.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1406711 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.07.

Ratios:

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 815.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SUZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

