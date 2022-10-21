It’s an appealing income play to consider Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

After finishing at $6.90 in the prior trading day, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) closed at 7.05, up 2.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688211 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 465.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $18.

On September 30, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when McElhatton Todd sold 7,500 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 52,058 led to the insider holds 95,353 shares of the business.

Tzuo Tien sold 6,148 shares of ZUO for $47,278 on Oct 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 6,352 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, McElhatton Todd, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,290 shares for $7.08 each. As a result, the insider received 179,164 and left with 102,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 885.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.69M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 3.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $478.35M and the low estimate is $457.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.