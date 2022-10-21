It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Knowles Corporation (KN) stock

The closing price of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) was 12.22 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $12.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809609 shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Niew Jeffrey sold 77,537 shares for $18.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,070 led to the insider holds 528,590 shares of the business.

SHAVERS CHERYL L sold 3,100 shares of KN for $58,435 on May 23. The Director now owns 52,604 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On May 09, another insider, Cabrera Raymond D., who serves as the SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer of the company, sold 63,830 shares for $19.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,217,034 and left with 83,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $23.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.42.

Shares Statistics:

KN traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.22M. Shares short for KN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.52M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $250M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $915M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $896.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $903.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $868.1M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $972.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $994.4M and the low estimate is $955M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.