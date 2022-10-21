LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.90 in the prior trading day, LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) closed at 5.01, up 2.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073071 shares were traded. LPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPL has reached a high of $10.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 414.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 715.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.10M. Insiders hold about 51.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 2.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LPL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.45, compared to 0.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9B to a low estimate of $4.9B. As of the current estimate, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.18B, a decrease of -16.90% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.18B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.1B, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.76B and the low estimate is $19.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.