Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $38.10 in the prior trading day, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at 38.07, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10033251 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $64.

On September 13, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on September 13, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares for $39.61 per share. The transaction valued at 198,050 led to the insider holds 103,429 shares of the business.

YOUSEFI NARIMAN sold 10,000 shares of MRVL for $450,000 on Oct 03. The EVP, Automotive, Coherent DSP now owns 274,144 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, GAYNOR MITCHELL, who serves as the EVP, CALO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 238,750 and left with 108,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 15.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.