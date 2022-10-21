Meta Platforms Inc. (META) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) was 131.53 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $133.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25548693 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of META’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on October 13, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $205 from $250 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $214 to $174.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $137.00 per share. The transaction valued at 46,854 led to the insider holds 20,928 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $44,952 on Oct 11. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 21,270 shares after completing the transaction at $131.44 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $140.35 each. As a result, the insider received 48,000 and left with 21,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $353.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 196.14.

Shares Statistics:

META traded an average of 29.17M shares per day over the past three months and 31.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.27B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 38 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $5.88 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 54 analysts recommending between $22.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 52 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156B and the low estimate is $121.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.