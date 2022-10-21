Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) closed the day trading at 14.56 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $14.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580224 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on June 28, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Talley Mark A. bought 400 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 7,924 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPI traded about 316.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPI traded about 469.64k shares per day. A total of 48.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.52M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 1.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Dividends & Splits

OPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.99.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $142.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.86M to a low estimate of $140.4M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $147.57M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.49M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $570.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.48M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590.31M and the low estimate is $547.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.