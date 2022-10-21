Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $290.90 in the prior trading day, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed at 293.09, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840122 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $294.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $285.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $380 from $365 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $410 to $370.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares for $348.29 per share. The transaction valued at 70,561 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 1,227 shares of PSA for $431,993 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 203 shares after completing the transaction at $351.95 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 830 shares for $353.09 each. As a result, the insider received 293,069 and left with 1,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $405.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $280.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 317.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 340.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 740.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 804.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.70M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.00, compared to 8.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.45, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.26 and $10.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.95. EPS for the following year is $11.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $16.18 and $10.39.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $802.32M, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 18.80% less than the figure of $28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.62B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.