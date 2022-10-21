Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) was 6.12 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824287 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $13 from $21 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when KIGHT PETER J bought 51,621 shares for $9.71 per share. The transaction valued at 501,240 led to the insider holds 1,495,559 shares of the business.

KIGHT PETER J bought 56,956 shares of RPAY for $557,030 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 1,443,938 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Barnett Naomi, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $10.80 each. As a result, the insider received 43,200 and left with 60,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $22.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

RPAY traded an average of 794.89K shares per day over the past three months and 872.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.85M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.87, compared to 4.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.