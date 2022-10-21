The name Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) closed at 33.42 up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $33.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510502 shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bentley Systems Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

On May 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 20, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 91,714 shares for $36.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,317,424 led to the insider holds 8,640,085 shares of the business.

BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 76,591 shares of BSY for $2,885,850 on Sep 12. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 8,731,799 shares after completing the transaction at $37.68 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Bentley Barry J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,286 shares for $37.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,490,820 and left with 13,344,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $62.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSY has traded an average of 773.71K shares per day and 683.42k over the past ten days. A total of 308.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.75M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.83, compared to 6.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSY is 0.12, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $268.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $276.66M to a low estimate of $258.5M. As of the current estimate, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $222.93M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.05M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.