The name Orange S.A. (ORAN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) closed at 9.19 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991792 shares were traded. ORAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orange S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Orange’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORAN has reached a high of $12.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORAN has traded an average of 919.29K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 2.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.30B. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 264.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 311.12k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORAN is 0.76, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.88.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.19B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.24B and the low estimate is $44.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.