The name United States Steel Corporation (X) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, United States Steel Corporation’s stock clocked out at 20.04, up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $19.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10307989 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of X’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 17, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $44 from $49 previously.

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares for $33.00 per share. The transaction valued at 115,665 led to the insider holds 23,913 shares of the business.

Breves Christine S sold 2,217 shares of X for $84,246 on Apr 14. The SVP & CFO now owns 215,875 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Breves Christine S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, sold 22,387 shares for $36.90 each. As a result, the insider received 826,080 and left with 215,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that X traded 11.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 36.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.03% and a Short% of Float of 15.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, X has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $5.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $9.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.75. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $6 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $5.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.62B to a low estimate of $4.9B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.79B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61B, a decrease of -18.00% less than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.27B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.27B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.64B and the low estimate is $14.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.