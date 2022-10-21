There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) can be one of them

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) closed the day trading at 70.77 down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $70.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2688520 shares were traded. CAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Snow Ola M sold 10,000 shares for $49.17 per share. The transaction valued at 491,700 led to the insider holds 36,969 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $72.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAH traded about 2.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAH traded about 2.91M shares per day. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 7.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

CAH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.98, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.21 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $44.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.02B to a low estimate of $43.25B. As of the current estimate, Cardinal Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.59B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.74B and the low estimate is $182.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.