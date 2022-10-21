There is a good chance ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $72.27 in the prior trading day, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) closed at 75.94, up 5.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533578 shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $78.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when PAYNE ULICE JR sold 600 shares for $86.69 per share. The transaction valued at 52,014 led to the insider holds 8,532 shares of the business.

MONDANO DONALD O sold 1,471 shares of MAN for $161,830 on Feb 14. The SVP, Global Controller now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, PAYNE ULICE JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $103.54 each. As a result, the insider received 113,894 and left with 6,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ManpowerGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $115.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 426.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 428.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.29M. Shares short for MAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.26, compared to 2.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.82 and $7.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.31. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $10.46 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.83B to a low estimate of $4.76B. As of the current estimate, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.48B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.91B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.76B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.76B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.88B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.