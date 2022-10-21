There Is Still Room For Cowen Inc. (COWN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) was 38.79 for the day, up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $38.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686763 shares were traded. COWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 21, 2021, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 29, 2021, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On March 11, 2021, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on March 11, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Kim Lorence H. bought 30,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 900,849 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Barth Brett H bought 10,000 shares of COWN for $287,798 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 109,880 shares after completing the transaction at $28.78 per share. On Nov 26, another insider, Barth Brett H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $35.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 358,466 and bolstered with 99,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cowen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COWN has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.94.

Shares Statistics:

COWN traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 626.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.16M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 4.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.38% and a Short% of Float of 19.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, COWN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for COWN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.53 and $5.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.8M to a low estimate of $259.68M. As of the current estimate, Cowen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.49M, an estimated decrease of -26.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.