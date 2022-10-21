There Is Still Room For Vicor Corporation (VICR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) was 45.09 for the day, down -7.03% from the previous closing price of $48.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539553 shares were traded. VICR stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VICR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $65 from $75 previously.

On May 27, 2020, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.BWS Financial initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 11,938 shares for $70.74 per share. The transaction valued at 844,515 led to the insider holds 228,329 shares of the business.

EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 5,000 shares of VICR for $325,000 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 230,329 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Nagel Richard J Jr, who serves as the Corp. VP-CAO of the company, sold 708 shares for $77.37 each. As a result, the insider received 54,778 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $164.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.75.

Shares Statistics:

VICR traded an average of 239.42K shares per day over the past three months and 279.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.31M. Insiders hold about 30.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.3M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $84.91M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.07M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.36M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.7M and the low estimate is $485M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.