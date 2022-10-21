There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG).

In the latest session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed at 4.55 up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3348709 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

For a deeper understanding of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6371.

For the past three months, MUFG has traded an average of 2.87M shares per day and 3.32M over the past ten days. A total of 12.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.29B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 7.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MUFG is 0.11, from 25.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 564.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.