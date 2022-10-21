There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Samsara Inc. (IOT).

In the latest session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at 11.53 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $11.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685319 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Samsara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $16.

On January 10, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Calderon Benjamin sold 35,519 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 434,966 led to the insider holds 115,583 shares of the business.

Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,103 shares of IOT for $76,850 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 96,162 shares after completing the transaction at $12.59 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Sekar Kiren, who serves as the of the company, sold 77,824 shares for $12.23 each. As a result, the insider received 951,723 and left with 323,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $31.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOT has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 511.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.83M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.45, compared to 9.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $143M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $141.2M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.04M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.09M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $599.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $581.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.8M and the low estimate is $720.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.