There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed the day trading at 31.92 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $31.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053987 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares for $33.88 per share. The transaction valued at 211,750 led to the insider holds 6,003 shares of the business.

Godbole Pete sold 1,104 shares of SMAR for $40,451 on Sep 16. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 15,874 shares after completing the transaction at $36.64 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Gomez Elena, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $37.17 each. As a result, the insider received 232,312 and left with 6,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $80.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMAR traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMAR traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 129.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $933.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.