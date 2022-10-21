This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cactus Inc. (WHD)

As of close of business last night, Cactus Inc.’s stock clocked out at 48.34, up 3.53% from its previous closing price of $46.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740792 shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WHD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $48 from $52 previously.

On April 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Bender Joel sold 542,336 shares for $54.00 per share. The transaction valued at 29,286,144 led to the insider holds 68,604 shares of the business.

Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares of WHD for $30,386,944 on Jun 07. The President and CEO now owns 50,464 shares after completing the transaction at $54.04 per share. On May 27, another insider, Bender Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,680 shares for $52.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,304,832 and left with 612,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $64.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WHD traded 480.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 401.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.22M. Shares short for WHD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 1.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, WHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $161.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.95M to a low estimate of $159.9M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.46M, an estimated increase of 58.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.81M, an increase of 50.70% less than the figure of $58.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $653M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $662.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $438.59M, up 51.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $771.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.99M and the low estimate is $706.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.