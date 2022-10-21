This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

In the latest session, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at 21.32 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $21.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285060 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chegg Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when SCHLEIN TED bought 35,470 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,314 led to the insider holds 80,470 shares of the business.

ROSENSWEIG DANIEL bought 25,000 shares of CHGG for $712,908 on Dec 01. The PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $63.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHGG has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.69M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.94% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 5.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $189.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $190.09M to a low estimate of $188.17M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.09M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.46M, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.22M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $746M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $776.26M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.45M and the low estimate is $746M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.