This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583872 shares were traded. BAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $161 from $128.05 previously.

On July 19, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $142.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Credicorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAP has reached a high of $182.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BAP traded 306.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 326.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.64M. Insiders hold about 36.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 520.55k with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 629.37k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.00, BAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 140.80% for BAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1039:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.31, with high estimates of $14.31 and low estimates of $14.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $59.96 and $50.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $55.64. EPS for the following year is $62.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $67.23 and $52.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, up 76.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.82B and the low estimate is $17.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.